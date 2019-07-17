<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Agali hopes the team can finish their campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on a high by securing third place at the expense of Tunisia.

The three-time champions will do battle with the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the Third-Place match at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo today (Wednesday).

Gernot Rohr’s charges fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Desert Foxes of Algeria in their semifinal clash on Sunday.

Agali believes winning bronze will be enough consolation for the team after a tough campaign in the competition.

“It’s a big regret that we are not in the final. The boys gave their best against Algeria, but it’s unfortunate that they lost, ” Agali said.

“It’s hard to take when you concede in the last minute of a game like we did against Algeria, but that is what football is all about. We scored a goal late in the game against South Africa and we conceded with the last kick versus Algeria.

“What is important now is to make sure we beat the Tunisians and go home with the bronze medal. That will be better than not winning anything at all.”