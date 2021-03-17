



Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Agali has expressed his disappointment on the way he was treated at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

Agali alongside Celestine Babayaro and Yakubu Aiyegbeni was thrown out of the Super Eagles hotel for breaking the team protocols.

It was alleged that they invited women into their hotel rooms after the team lost their opening match against Morocco 1-0.

Speaking in an interview, the former Schalke 04 stated that he was falsely accused by the officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).





”NFF Officials lied about what happened in Tunisia, I was kicked out of the Super Eagles on false allegations,” said the former Forward.

“I remember years later Taiwo Ogunjobi, of blessed memory, called me to apologize for what happened.

“Football officials had the press at their disposal and would often use them to put out all sorts of narratives. They didn’t care how if affected the players, as long as it’s in line with their agenda.”