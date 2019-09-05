<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque has said he would not have brought Neymar back to the Spanish La Liga had he been the coach of FC Barcelona or Real Madrid.

This was however in spite of the fact he recognises the Brazilian’s outstanding qualities as a player.

FC Barcelona recently held several meetings with Paris St-Germain (PSG) to bring the Brazilian back to the Camp Nou.

This was two years after he walked out on them to join the French side for a world record fee of 222 million euros (about 245 million dollars).

But the two clubs failed to strike a deal before the transfer window closed on Monday.

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo has since claimed that the Spanish champions had failed to meet his side’s asking price.

Leonardo also acknowledged that his club had spoken to Real Madrid about the forward.

Neymar has scored 51 goals for PSG, but both of his seasons in France have been marred by serious injuries at key stages in the campaign.

He also had an on-field dispute with teammate Edinson Cavani over penalty kick-taking duties.

“I think it would have been good for the Spanish league if he had come back. But if I was a coach of a club I wouldn’t have brought him back,” Del Bosque told Spanish television network Estudio Estadio.

“Whilst I’ll say he is a brilliant player, I don’t think very highly of him for other reasons.”

Del Bosque, who won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2012 as Spain coach, aside from two UEFA Champions League titles as coach of Real, further criticised Neymar.

He also derided him over the manner in which he left FC Barcelona in 2017.

“With FC Barcelona he did not behave well, in fact, he behaved badly, very badly,” del Bosque added.

“If you hold a survey among FC Barcelona fans, I’m sure that more than half of them wouldn’t want him back. There’s a reason for that.”