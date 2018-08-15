FK Ventspils have increased the buy-out clause of Adeleke Akinyemi and they could cash in on the red-hot striker before the transfer window closes in Latvia on Friday.

The previous buy-out clause was 300,000 Euros.

He has a contract till 2020.

Both club and Akinyemi, who scored seven goals in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers, have resolved their rift which saw the player go AWOL recently.

The 20-year-old Nigerian striker has since returned to play for Ventspils.

He has sparked off a rash of interests across Europe after his goals in the Europa League with an unnamed Russian club reported to have already table a million Euros for the striker.