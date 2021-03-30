



The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued travel advisory restricting vehicular movement ahead of the Super Eagles final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against Crocodiles of Lesotho.

The Super Eagles will play a competitive match for the first time in 20 years in Lagos when the take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho in a dead rubber 2021 AFCON Qualifier this afternoon at the Teslim Balogun stadium Surulere.

In a tweet, the Lagos State-owned agency under the Ministry of Transportation said, “All vehicular movement around the stadium must stop from 10am till 10pm.

The tweet further said “vehicles approaching Teslim Balogun from Ojuelegba and Alaka/Eric Moore can only pass by on the flyover.

“ONLY vehicles with VVIP stickers or tickets can approach the stadium to park in the National Stadium.ONLY vehicles with VVIP stickers or carrying persons with VVIP tickets can drive into and park in Teslim Balogun.





“ONLY cars carrying passengers with tickets can approach and enter the National Stadium to park. Please cooperate with all traffic officials along the route to ensure traffic keeps moving.”

Although nothing is at stake, Nigeria would be hoping to finish their Group L qualification campaign unbeaten.

Already there is huge excitement among Lagos fans, especially Surulere residents who are eager to watch live the present generation of Super Eagles players.

Consequently, a young footballer, Uwakwe Dominic Munachi, who plays for Two-Touch Football Club said he can’t wait to watch the game.

“I’m eager to see the players tomorrow. I have only seen them on TV and I am glad they are coming, hopefully, I will see them live and direct,” he said enthusiastically.