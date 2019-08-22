<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has weighed in on the controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) that was introduced into the Premier League this season, saying that only thieves complain of security cameras.

With just two games played, some big decisions have already been made thanks to the VAR. Gabriel Jesus’ late strike against Tottenham was cancelled after referee Michael Oliver saw through VAR that the ball brushed Aymeric Laporte’s arm in the build-up to the strike. Also, Leander Dendoncker thought he had scored his third Premier League goal when his effort found the back of the net in Wolves season opener against Leicester, but it was ruled out after consultation with VAR showed that Willy Boly handles the ball at close range.

Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo had in his post-match interview complained about the decision saying video assistant referee decisions are affecting “the spirit of the game”.

When asked about his opinion on the introduction of VAR to the EPL Mourinho said: “Only thieves can complain about the introduction of security cameras.”

One of the new laws introduced into the Premier League this season is that any goal scored or created with the use of the hand or arm will be disallowed- even if it is accidental.