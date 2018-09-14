The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be tested in Premier League matches for the first time this Saturday.

The new technology has been implemented by several of the major leagues across Europe and was used during the World Cup in Russia. Last season, it was used for the first time in England during Brighton’s FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace.

VAR then became a regular fixture in the competition but, in April, Premier League clubs voted against introducing the technology for the 2018-19 season.

There were reports in March that there would be a trial this season and the news has now been confirmed. It will be across all five 3pm BST matches for this weekend. However, there will be no communication and its usage will be limited to goals, penalty decisions, straight red cards and mistaken identity.

Despite VAR receiving widespread praise at the World Cup, both the Premier League and UEFA opted against implementing it in its various competitions this season.