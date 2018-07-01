Coach of FRSC FC of Abuja, Akinade Onigbinde, on Sunday said introduction of Video Assistant Referee was an instant panacea for poor officiating of football matches.

Onigbinde told News Agency of Nigeria that such innovation by International Federation of Association Football had reduced level of complaints after matches.

He commended the world football governing body for the idea, saying it had sanitised officiating of matches.

He said: “Gone are those days when only the centre referee had the final decision even when it is wrong.

“Today, there is room for amendment and overview of decisions which is highly commendable.”

He explained that VAR’s role in the ongoing World Cup had contributed to fair officiating of matches, adding that it had grabbed centre stage at the Mundial.

According to him, the system provides minimum interference in match officiating instead of having a major and highly controversial impact.

The coach said that global football was on the road to greatness with the inclusion of VAR in football code, noting that players and fans would now have more confidence in match officiating than before.

He urged FIFA to ensure strict adherence to the rules and to take steps to improve on the VAR technology, saying that even with the mechanism, “some decisions have been taken wrongly”.