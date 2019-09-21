<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wilfred Ndidi’s opener for Leicester City against Tottenham Hotspur was cancelled out by VAR for offside.

Ndidi scrambled the ball over the line in the 16th minute after goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga failed to clear Youri Tielemans’ shot out of danger.

Before the Super Eagles midfielder pounced on the ball, Ayoze Perez was offside and his positioning cost the Foxes an early lead at King Power Stadium.

📺 After consulting the VAR, referee Paul Tierney has overturned the goal to Leicester because of offside Leicester 0-0 Spurs (18 mins) https://t.co/qzHR8YEmTl — Premier League (@premierleague) September 21, 2019

However, Harry Kane separated both teams in the 29th minute with his fantastic finish to give Spurs a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Ndidi, who is making his fifth league appearance for Leicester City this season, will be aiming to help Brendan Rodgers’ men avoid a second straight defeat after their 1-0 loss to Manchester United last Saturday.