Nigeria National League outfit Vandrezzer FC have unveiled Brazilian midfielder Alberico Da Silva.

Alberico Da Silva previously had stints with Nigeria Professional Football League clubs, FC IfeanyiUbah and Akwa United under his compatriot, coach Rafael Everton.

Attesting to his pedigree at the unveiling ceremony, which took place at the Ikot Ekpene Stadium, the Media Director of Vandrezzer FC and ace Radio personality, George Essien (aka Mighty George) stated:

“Alberico can be compared to Luka Modric of Real Madrid. If you don’t believe me, come and watch him play” Indeed, the fans will be hoping to be treated to mouth-watering football when Alberico takes the stage in their next Nigeria National League fixture.

Still at the unveiling ceremony, which coincided with Vandrezzer’s debut home game in the NNL, the Lions of Naija welcomed their South-South counterpart, Bayelsa United to match day 3 of the NNL. They are hoping to get things started off with a good home win after their loss a week ago to J. Atete.

Hostilities commenced with the home team making several threatening moves in the half of Bayelsa Utd. But for the gallantry of B-United shot stopper, the first half ended goalless. But not for long. Ekerete Udom with a scorching strike mid-way the second half made history as the first ever player to score a goal in the NNL for Vandrezzer FC. The towering forward was wildly jubilant with team mates on this achievement.

Samson Hussaini made sure the score-line was safe when he headed in from close-range for goal number two, advantage Vandrezzer. Vandrezzer FC stands fifth on the NNL group B2 log, with an outstanding home game against Jossy. Their next fixture is away to neighboring Calabar Rovers.