<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria defender Valentine Ozornwafor is set to join Spanish Segunda B side, Almeria on loan from Turkish champions, Galatasaray for the 2019/2020 season.

Ozorwanfor, 20, joined Galatasaray in June on a four-year deal from Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba.

The centre-back is expected to find first team opportunities limited in his first season at the club and will now leave for Almeria in the coming days.

Galatasaray revealed that they are in negotiation with Almeria to finalise details of the loan move.

“Negotiations have started for the temporary transfer of our professional footballer Valentine James Ozornwafor to the Union Deportiva Almeria Club until the end of the 2019-2020 football season,” reads a tweet on Galatasaray’s official Twitter handle.

Ozornwafor was a member of Nigeria’s U-20 side that took part at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland in May.