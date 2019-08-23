<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria junior international Valentine Ozornwafor has joined UD Almeria of Spain on a one-season loan deal, his club, Galatasaray has confirmed on their official website.

But there is an option of a permanent deal at the expiration on the loan contract..

Almeria will pay an initial €200,000 for the one-year loan and may part with €1.850,000 for a permanent transfer after the 2019/2020 campaign.

Ozornwafor moved from Enyimba of Aba in June, penning a four year contract with the Turkish champions.

But two months on, Ozornwafor, 20, has been shipped out on a season long loan deal to UD Almeria in Spain, the club that once had Super Eagles striker, Ikechukwu Uche, on their payroll.

“An agreement has been reached on the temporary transfer of our professional footballer Valentine James Ozornwafor to the Union Deportiva Almeria Club until the end of the 2019-2020 football season,” Galatasaray wrote on their official website.

“Accordingly, Union Deportiva Almeria Club will pay a net transfer fee of €200.000 to our Company for the 2019-2020 season and has the option to purchase the player with a net transfer fee of €1.850.000 until 31.05.2020.”

Ozornwafor has represented Nigeria at U20 and U23 levels.