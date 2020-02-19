<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian defender Valentine Ozornwafor has backed his Segunda Liga side, Almeria, to bounce back from Saturday’s narrow loss to Huesca.

In a chat, Ozornwafor stated that the team will definitely return to winning ways after losing three out of their last four matches in the league.





“We are trying to come back to our winning ways, we lost a game last week which is not normal to us, loosing is an abomination to us, he said.

Almeria has lost three of their last four games but are still on course to compete for promotion to La Liga as they are third in the standings, six points adrift of league leaders Cadiz after 28 games played.