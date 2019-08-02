<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After Valencia beat West Ham to the signature of Maxi Gómez this summer, the London club may now be set to exact a swift revenge.

The race for the then-Celta ace came down to those two clubs and in the end, it was Los Che who won out.

With both clubs again interested in the same player, this time Rafinha of Barcelona, it seems the Hammers could be best placed to win on this occasion.

The 26-year-old has been on West Ham’s radar since last summer, talkSPORT claim, with Manuel Pellegrini having been keen to sign him then.

He is eager for the club to resurrect that interest, with an anticipated move to the Mestalla for Rafinha having stalled.

Sport report that despite being quoted a reasonable sum of £13m for Rafinha by the Blaugrana, Valencia are eager to lower that price further.

That has opened the door for the Hammers to make a late move to bring the versatile midfielder to the London Stadium.

However, Pellegrini’s men do face a fight against the clock to make the move happen, with the Premier League transfer window closing in less than a week.