Valencia are set to launch a bid to re-sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo in the January transfer window.

Cancelo has only been at City for five months after joining the club in a £58 million deal from Juventus in August.

But the Portugal international has found first team football hard to come by after failing to usurp Kyle Walker as the club’s first choice right-back.

Marca has reported that Valencia will now bid for Cancelo and attempt to bring him back to the Mestalla, where he spent three seasons between 2015 and 2018.

However, los Che face look set to face resistance from City boss Pep Guardiola, who recently revealed he had no interest in allowing Cancelo to leave.

He said: ‘I hope, and I think, he won’t leave.’