Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez has not forgiven Monaco for selling Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain rather than his club, Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has told RMC.

France international forward Mbappe joined PSG in a €180 million deal, dashing Madrid president Perez’s hopes that he would move to the Bernabeu.

“I spoke with Florentino, and each time he sees me he blames me for not selling Kylian to him,” Vasilyev said.

“I always tell him that it was up to the boy, but Florentino still blames me and says: ‘Vadim, you did not sell Kylian to me!'”

Vasilyev, who described PSG and Madrid as “two friendly clubs,” told ESPN that Mbappe was a “phenomenon” and tipped him as a future Ballon d’Or winner.

He said he believed the World Cup-winner was now worth €250m and was “proud” that he had come through the Monaco ranks.

Meanwhile, Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Madrid have €300m to spend in the transfer market but would want to spend it on a player such as Neymar or Mbappe.

It says Madrid believe there is the possibility of a move for one of the two PSG stars but are considering alternatives including Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewnadowski and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.