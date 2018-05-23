Super Eagles B Usman Mohammed has said he believes his wonder goal against Atletico Madrid is “a message” for Gernot Rohr to hand him a recall to the main Super Eagles.

Norway-based midfielder Usman Mohammed was unhurried as he wriggled past the Atletico defenders right inside the box before he finished off with the best goal of the night.

“My goal is a message (for Super Eagles coach Gernot to call me up), every day I am pushing to play for Super Eagles,” said the 24-year-old Sarpsborg 08 ace, who incidentally was observing the Muslim fasting during the game.

“I’m so excited to be back with the national team.

“I will always be available for my country.”

He said his self-belief was behind his brilliant solo goal.

“It was my self-belief,” he explained.

“One of my coaches always told me not to be in a hurry when I’m with the ball inside the box.

“I have scored goals like this even in Europe and I was so confident I could do it again.”

Usman has already made his full international debut in a friendly against Niger in 2015.

He has also featured at the Rio Olympics, where Nigeria won a bronze medal.