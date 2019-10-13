<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





New Katsina United captain Usman Barau has stated he would stick with the Changi Boys despite the interest being shown in his services by a handful of other Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs.

Barau, popularly referred to as ‘Kante’, revealed that he has received some offers – including from reigning champions Enyimba – but it would be wrong for him to leave Katsina United now.

“I do have the intention of leaving Katsina United because the dream of every player is to sign and play for top teams,” Barau told the club website in an interview.

“I got an offer from Enyimba during the offseason but I think the time is not right yet because my darling team (Katsina United) still need my service and I can’t turn them down now.

“As you can see am the captain of the team, I can’t just leave the team when they needed my service most.”

Despite pledging his allegiance to Katsina United, for now, Barau admits he would definitely consider a stint elsewhere at the right time, particularly if it was abroad.

“I am not ruling out the possibilities of pitching tent with top teams that are looking for me in the nearest future but for now I’m a Katsina United player and I am ready to give my best for the growth of the team on and off the pitch,” Barau added.

“My representative is working on my abroad deal and anything can happen at any time. I am not in a rush to move abroad my belief is that the right deal will come at the right time.”