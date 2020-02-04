<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Wikki Tourists of Bauchi head coach Usman Abdallah insisted that his main objective is to help the team remain in the Nigeria professional football league than challenging for trophies or continental tickets.

Abdallah was appointed as the head coach of the team shortly after he was fired by the team he led to the title last season, Enyimba international of Aba.

Since his arrival at the club Abdallah has helped the team gained six points from four matches as they continued their battle away from the drop zone.





“We’re all about reviving and stabilizing our team for now. We have very good players and you could see it from results at the beginning of the season as Wikki we’re doing well until things took a different turn.”

The former Enyimba handler went on to play down the prospect of his team challenging for trophy or continental tickets in the course of the season.

“There’s no target of challenging for anything right now. Our aim is to stabilize the team first and we’ve picked five points from three games which is pretty good.

“If you add these points (five), it will take us higher up the table which makes me happy with the result against (Rivers) United. We’ll take the games as they come,” said Abdallah.