<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Usman Abdallah will be returning to Aba for the first time since he was sacked by the Championship Enyimba few weeks back.

The gaffer will lead his Wikki Tourists side out at the Aba township stadium where they will be plotting the downfall of the CAF Confederation cup campaigners in the rescheduled Nigeria professional football league game on Wednesday.

Abdallah led the People’s Elephants to their 8th league title last season and a semi final CAF Confederation cup place two seasons ago, but the romantic relationship between him and the club ended following dismal start into their title defence this season.





However, Abdallah had since joined Wikki Tourists and will now be returning to the club he spent the last three years of his career as a visitor and enemy.

Abdallah’s Wikki Tourists occupied the 14th position on the log following their narrow defeat to leaders Lobi Stars, while Enyimba are one spot behind the northerners and are on a run of three consecutive wins.

Abdallah will surely want to prove a point to his former employers and definitely set up his strongest side to challenge for all the three points.