<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





New coach of Wikki Tourist FC Usman Abdallah has stated that he hopes to see his team consolidate on the encouraging start and make count result gotten on the road by winning their next home fixture against Dakada FC coming weekend after a run of two draws on the road and one win at home in the three games he has overseen.

Abdallah speaking with newsmen said the team is showing signs of getting the stability he promised but the whole idea will be to make it count and build on the positive result gotten in his opening three matches with a convincing performance in the next Premier League fixture.





“That’s the whole idea, for the moment we had an away point, we came home and got the three points and went to a very difficult place and got a point there.

“Normally that’s a very difficult ground going to Rivers where they are also doing well and now we are coming back home to face Dakada.

“What we are working on is working and we are happy with the result we’ve got and we are hoping to make it count by Sunday.”