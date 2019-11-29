<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba coach Usman Abdallah has stated that the People’s Elephant have gotten valuable information ahead of the team’s trip to face Moroccan league side Hassania Agadir this Sunday in group D opening group stage match.

Abdallah speaking in a chat with newsmen said the plan is to get a good result away against Hassania Agadir with the information they have of the North African opposition.

He also added that the game feature in the first of the three very important fixtures they have prioritised to ease their qualification hopes from the group.

“This kind of competition is a very tricky one, you have to plan your strategy and get your game plan right. The first three matches we are playing will be very important because we know about each other from there.

“We have gotten a lot of information about them and we plan to get a good result over there.”