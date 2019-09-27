<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba coach Usman Abdallah has stated confidently that the People’s Elephant are in Sudan to pick qualification to the group stage of the CAF champions league ahead of the away tie to Sudanese Al-hilal despite a goalless first leg fortnight ago.

Abdallah speaking in a chat with newsmen said the team is ready tactically and believes the goalscoring form shown in the test games once well mastered And brought to the game by the team.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It won’t be impossible for Enyimba to get a positive result that will see them edge their host.

“I think we have achieved a lot for the past friendlies we have played and seen some correction and also tried to perfect what we want to do. Tactically I am satisfied with the friendlies that we’ve played of course scoring goals and that’s what we have been wanting to see.

In the whole thing, we are ready, we are going there and we are sure we are going to qualify. I don’t think it’s impossible, it’s possible.”