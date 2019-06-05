<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba coach Usman Abd’Allah is happy with his side’s winning start in the Super Six play-offs ongoing at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

However, while the gaffer described the win over Enugu Rangers as encouraging, he has highlighted the need to also get it right in their second game in the championship play-offs against Kano Pillars.

According to Abd’Allah, victory in Thursday’s match will go a long way in helping Enymba achieve their lofty ambitions in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“The result is encouraging and this what we planned to come here for, we had to get these three points and our plan worked perfectly,” Abd’Allah said during his post-match interview.

“Even though we should have sealed the game on the first few minutes when we had that opportunity of that penalty which was denied, I don’t know why.

“But it’s too early, it’s too early to say. I think the second game will determine everything.

“So if we are able to seal the second match and get the three points, it’s fantastic and that’s the only way I think we can keep the race going.

“The most important thing is now to step our heads up.”

Enyimba boasted one the meanest defenses during the regular NPFL season; letting in just 13 goals in 22 matches.

After the first day of action in the play-offs in Lagos, only the People’s Elephant recorded a