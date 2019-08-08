<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba technical adviser, Usman Abd’Allah, says they are primed for more domestic and continental glories this term as they head into another campaign in the CAF Champions League.

The People’s Elephant enjoyed domestic success last season, overcoming a sloppy start to finish as champions of Nigeria for a record eighth time and returned to the Champions League for the 2019/2020 season.

Just over one month after claiming their NPFL crown, Abd’Allah’s men are set to commence a new season with the CAF Champions League Preliminary Round match against Burkinabe champions, Rahimo FC.

Abd’Allah picks the right moment to revel in the two-time African champions’ prospect of a possible Champions League success for the third time, saying the joy of their previous successes has kept his team wanting more.

“I think they do (have the hunger) because they know now we are looking for something beyond the league,” the soft-spoken Abd’Allah said.

“Normally, the Champions League is a competition that is much higher, I mean the standard of the competition is higher and they (the players) know a lot is expected of them.

“You know we retained the same set of our last season squad because the nucleus of the team is still there.

“And we refreshed the team with many new players who joined the team so that we can have more strength in the Champions League.

“This is the beginning. We hope to win this one and we continue becoming stronger as the competition goes on.”

Amongst the new arrivals at the People’s Elephant’s fold are former Lobi Stars goalkeeper, Kayode Olufemi; striker Victor Mbaoma from Remo Stars and Obi Sampson from rivals, Abia Warriors.

Abiodun Adebayo, a center back from Abia Warriors, CHAN Eagles midfielder, Emeka Atuloma equally linked up from Akwa United; Cyril Olisema also from Akwa United; winger Friday Ubong also from Akwa United; Dayo Ojo from Sunshine Stars and three Ghanaians, including Anthony Dakwah from Ashanti Kotoko.

Enyimba are billed to depart the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Thursday (today) for Burkina Faso for Saturday’s game against Rahimo.

The game will be staged at Burkina Faso’s national stadium, the prestigious 38,000 capacity Stade du 4 Août in Ouagadougou. Kickoff is is 5pm (Nigeria), 4pm (local time).