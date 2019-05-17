<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba coach Usman Abd’Allah has expressed satisfaction with the improved attitude and display by his players in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 20 fixture against Remo Stars on Thursday at the Gateway International Stadium in Sagamu.

The People’s Elephant gaffer who was left disappointed when his team dropped points in their home clash against Wikki Tourist last weekend, stated that he was impressed to see his players turn over a new leaf and fight for points away from home.

“We did very well considering the pitch. When you look at it, it is very difficult to play on that pitch. But all the same, the boys gave their best. I think they responded well and they understood the implication of the draw we had last week (against Wikki Tourists),” the coach said during his post-match interview.

“You can see the attitude, the gut. The only change I did was about five minutes to go. I think all the 11 players were there, out to finish the game because everybody gave his best. Excellent performance.

“Unfortunately, we finished with a draw but it’s a good result. At least we got one point and we are still hanging in third position.

“If we can finish the rest of the matches at that position it’s very good because that’s all we need.”

With the outcome from Thursday’s game, Remo Stars’ relegation back to Nigeria National League is now imminent.

On their part, Enyimba with 30 points are still hanging on to the final playoff position in the NPFL Group A, one point ahead of fourth-placed MFM.