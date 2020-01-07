<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach Usman Abd’Allah said he left Enyimba International FC of Aba on his own volition, adding he was least perturbed over the purported claim that he was sacked by the management of the club.

In a terse media release on Monday, Enyimba’s long-serving chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu was quoted as saying that the club relieved Abd’Allah of his duties in order to stop recent poor results.

The former African champions were humiliated 4-0 in Jos on Sunday in one of the Matchday 12 ties of the on-going Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, nor in haste, “stated Anyansi-Agwu. “Results and performances since the start of this season have been very unimpressive and the club must take action to forestall further setbacks.”

But speaking with newsmen from his base in Kano on Tuesday, Abd’Allah said there was nothing to worry about since he did his best while at the Aba-based side.

“I’m not disturbed about that because truth is sacrosanct and they know the truth about me in Enyimba,” Abd’Allah who obtained the UEFA A Licence in England told newsmen. “I’m not ready to wash dirty linens in the public.

“But whether it was their fault or mine, the results weren’t good. But in all honesty, I don’t think I was the problem of the club.”

Under Abd’Allah as Enyimba Head Coach, Enyimba reached the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2018 and were crowned NPFL champions in for the 2018/19 season: “I’ve played my part and I can only wish Enyimba the best.”

Speaking further, Abd’Allah said he might not be rushing for a coaching job soon despite rumours already linking him to his home-state side, Kano Pillars.

“I just want to take some good rest and be with my family first before talking about coaching again,“ explained Abd’Allah who holds dual citizenship with both Nigeria and France.“ I have not decided on anything yet and maybe I may even go back to school in France to update my knowledge of the game; I have so many options but I want to take some good rest before taking any decision.”

Meanwhile, Enyimba has appointed Abd’Allah’s former assistant Fatai Osho as the club’s interim coach ahead of their forthcoming Sunday’s Total CAF Confederation Cup home match against Paradou AC of Algeria in Aba.