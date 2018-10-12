



Usain Bolt has marked his first start for A-League side Central Coast Mariners with two goals against Macarthur South West in a preseason friendly.

Bolt, the 100 metres world record holder and eight-time Olympic gold medal winner, joined Central Coast on trial in August in a bid to win a contract.

He scored his first in the 57th minute, putting Central Coast 3-0 up with a powerful left-footed finish. And his second goal came in the 68th minute when Bolt capitalised on a defensive error to tap home from close range. He was then substituted in the 75th minute.

“My first start and scoring two goals, it’s a good feeling,” Bolt said after the game. “I’m happy I could come here and show the world I’m improving. I’m keen to be a Mariner, to play my best and get into the team.”

The A-League season begins next weekend, with Central Coast away to Brisbane Roar on the Sunday.

BOLT HAS HIS BRACE! ⚡️ That's two goals tonight for @usainbolt!! What a moment in sport, don't think limits! #CCMFC 🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/0NeIH9i49V — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 12, 2018

Bolt retired from athletics after the 2017 World Championships and has been eager to forge a new career in professional football.