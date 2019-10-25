<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

USA coach Gregg Berhalter has urged Chelsea fans to be patient with Christian Pulisic following his high-profile summer move.

The Blues paid €65m to sign him from Borussia Dortmund but his start in England has been mixed, making just three Premier League starts.

However, Berhalter insists adapting to a new club is never easy and points to Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann as prime examples.

“The manager is used to working with young players,” he told reporters. “He wants to build with this group of talent and Christian fits perfectly into that.

“I think Frank Lampard has been trying to say: the outside stuff is not real, it’s really not – when you analyse the transfer fee and who he’s replacing.

“That’s not real. What’s real is this kid is in the Premier League, trying to make his name, trying to perform. That’s the only thing that counts.

“And let’s not forget how others are adapting following their moves. Look at (Antoine) Griezmann at Barcelona, (Eden) Hazard at Real Madrid.

“These are top, top players. Because he was the only transfer this year, a lot of attention is placed on him.”

Chelsea travel to Burnley on Saturday as they hope to make it seven consecutive wins under Frank Lampard.