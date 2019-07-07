USA have beaten the Netherlands 2-0 to win the Women’s World Cup in France.
Second half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle ensured victory for the American team who produced a dominant display at the Stade de Lyon.
It is the USA’s fourth Women’s World Cup win and gives them back-to-back titles following their victory at the 2015 tournament in Canada.
Captain Rapinoe converted a penalty in the 61st minute after a decision by the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled striker Alex Morgan been fouled.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]