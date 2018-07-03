Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani missed Monday’s training and remains a doubt for this week’s World Cup quarterfinal against France.
The Paris Saint-Germain star, who scored a brace in his team’s 2-1 win over Portugal on Saturday, suffered a calf injury in his right leg in an off-the-ball incident and was replaced after 74 minutes.
Uruguay players are hopeful the 31-year-old, who has scored three goals in four World Cup games, can make a quick recovery, despite having to undergo tests on Monday.
“Cavani is well,” Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur said in Monday’s news conference.
