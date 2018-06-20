Uruguay booked their place in the knockout stage with a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Rostov on Wednesday.

The result had a number of repercussions for all teams in Group A as hosts Russia will join the South Americans in the round of 16 while Egypt are eliminated along with the Saudis with a game still to play.

Uruguay snuck by the Egyptians via a late set-piece goal in their opening match of the tournament and went back to the well for their first against the Asian side after 23 minutes.

Luis Suarez, who was guilty of a number of blown chances against The Pharohs, was happy to sweep home at the goalmouth after a Carlos Sanchez cross from a corner sailed over Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais’ attempted punch and found the Barcelona striker unmarked at the far post.

Taisir Al-Jassim limped out of the match in the 44th minute with what appeared to be a hamstring injury after over-stretching for a ball at the top of the box.

Both teams struggled to create chances in the second half, with half-chances the best either could produce.

Uruguay would have been fortunate to score in the 80th minute when a long-range shot by Lucas Torreira found Edinson Cavani’s head before going feet wide of the post.

Cavani missed a golden chance four minutes from time when a fallen defender allowed him a one-on-one chance with Al-Owais at the top of the box but Saudi keeper did well to get a foot on the PSG man’s effort and keep it out.

The win gives Uruguay six points from two matches, trailing leaders Russia — also with six points — only on goal difference.

The Saudis and Egyptians have yet to collect a point.

Oscar Tabarez’s side will finish group play against the Russians on Monday in Samara.

Saudi Arabia will play Egypt that same day in Volgograd.