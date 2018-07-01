Olanrewaju Kayode has joined up with Shakhtar Donetsk in Germany and said he is looking forward to a great season with Ukrainian league and cup champions.

Nigeria international Kayode has made a permanent switch to Shakhtar Donetsk after he impressed on loan from Manchester City.

The former Austria Wien striker said: “We are in Germany for pre-season and we will also go to Austria to continue preparations for the new season.

“I am looking forward to have a fantastic pre-season as well as great season with Shakhtar Donetsk.

“My target is to win trophies as I did last season and score as many goals as possible as well as many assists.”