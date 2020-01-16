<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chief coach of Kastina United, Henry Makinwa, has reacted to the pandemonium caused by some fans during Wednesday’s NPFL clash against Kano Pillars in Kastina.

The host, Katsina United were held by Kano Pillars, 1-1 after 90 minutes, but some unruly fans lynched officials and attempted to attack players of the visiting team inside the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

In a telephone chat, Makinwa said he still cannot explain what happened, what led to the fracas or the reasons for the ugly situation.





Makinwa believes the fracas couldn’t have been caused by the Kastina fans, although no one can identify those behind the incident.

“They didn’t even allow us to enter our dressing room’, Do you think our own fans will stop us from going into the dressing room? He asked.

“Do you think Kastina fans will want to set the Stadium on fire?

“I really don’t know, To be honest, It was a pandemonium’, the coach stated.