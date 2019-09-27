<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal manager Unai Emery has apparently chosen Granit Xhaka as the club’s new permanent captain.

According to the BBC, the midfielder will replace Laurent Koscielny as the club’s permanent leader, having worn the armband in the opening weeks of the new season following the defender’s summer departure to Bordeaux.

Emery has decided on the former Borussia Monchengladbach star as his new captain following discussions with the Arsenal squad, with the Spaniard said to have informed the players of his decision in a meeting on Friday.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The decision is likely to divide the club’s supporters though, with Xhaka being subjected to criticism for his performances this season, the 27-year-old having been jeered by Arsenal fans when substituted during last weekend’s win over Aston Villa following a series of below-par displays so far this season.

Arsenal are yet to make a decision over their vice-captaincy, though forward duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are believed to be the leading contenders for the role.

Xhaka’s first game as the Gunners latest club captain will likely see him lead the side out at Old Trafford when they face Manchester United on Monday evening.