Unai Emery has won more games than any other Arsenal manager from his first 50 matches, but would rather “win something important”.

Emery, who succeeded Arsene Wenger in the summer, has won 32 of his first 50 fixtures in charge – nine more than Wenger – and four more than George Allison, who held the previous record of 28, which was set in 1934.

Arsenal are well in contention for a third-placed finish in the Premier League this season, and could win the Europa League after an impressive 3-0 victory against Napoli over two legs booked a semi-final with Valencia.

Speaking to Sky Sports about breaking Arsenal’s winning record, Emery said: “It’s great for us as a team and great for me as a coach, but I want to win all of the matches I play.

“I want to be here and have the possibility to win something important with Arsenal. I think we are improving. It is in our hands to do something important at the end of the season.

“I am proud of the players, I am proud of the club, I am proud of our supporters, I am proud of our situation now – with possibilities in the Europa League and Premier League.

“We want to play next season in the Champions League, but we know it is going to be difficult. We need our focus to be 100 per cent, we need everybody concentrated.”