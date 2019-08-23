<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unai Emery has called on his Arsenal players to play with ‘big ambition’ when they face Liverpool this weekend.

Saturday evening’s game at Anfield sees the only two Premier League sides with their 100% record still intact go head to head, with both sides having enjoyed relatively easy opening fixtures to date.

Liverpool beat Norwich on the opening day of the 2019/20 season, before edging past Southampton last weekend, while Arsenal have dispatched of Newcastle and Burnley in their opening games.

Now, with the two top-six rivals set for their first major challenge of the league campaign, Unai Emery has urged his side to play with plenty of ambition.

“Each match is a big challenge and for us one to prepare as well as possible. We need to continue creating our way, be strong, to recover and be fit some players, the percentage they need to improve,” Emery said at his pre-match press conference.

“We are very close to achieve that every player can be ready to play. We need some more time. For Saturday we are with a good spirit, every player is ready to play with a big ambition.”

Asked if he will need to be cautious at the home of the European champions, Emery admitted it will be ‘a big challenge’.

“It’s a big stadium, a big atmosphere. I want to play every match in our amazing stadium with our supporters.

“We need to go away to play against big teams, big supporters. There is very big motivation. It’s a big challenge.

“It will be a different match to Burnley, they are going to demand different tactical issues. We are looking to play and show how we are now. It’s a very big test against them.”