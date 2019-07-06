<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil could be set for a switch to Turkish side Fenerbahce, with Gunners manager Unai Emery giving the all-clear to let the midfielder go.

The 30-year-old is one of the highest earners at the club, but his recent performances have been called into question by some supporters.

Ozil made only 24 appearances in the Premier League last season, his second-lowest tally in six campaigns with the Gunners, and some fans believe he does not always give it his all on the pitch, and may not be worth the £350,000 he is said to earn per week.

According to Turkish media Fenerbahce, who finished sixth in the Super Lig last season, are in the best position to sign Ozil, and they believe there is a “50-51 per cent” chance of the deal going through.

Respected Turkish journalist Fatih Dogan said: “Fenerbahce president Ali Koc is working very hard to sign him.

“For his wages and loan fee, the club are trying to find the sponsors. They are working on it.

“I think it’s going very well. Right now, I can say the possibility is 50-51% positive.”

Ozil, who has Turkish routes, supported Fenerbahce as a child, and this is thought to be a big factor which could make the move more likely to happen.

However, the club are currently under investigation by UEFA for breaching financial fair play rules, and if they are found guilty a transfer ban could follow, meaning the move would be impossible.

Ozil has always divided opinion during his time in England. He joined from Real Madrid in 2013 for a fee of £43.5m, and has since made 231 appearances for Arsenal and helped them to win three FA Cups.

But his languid body language and apparent lack of fight on the pitch has frustrated many observers, and it appears both he and Arsenal believe the time has come for a fresh start.