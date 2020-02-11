<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Unai Emery has criticised the attitude of Arsenal’s players and believes some players within the squad ‘asked for more than what they were giving back’.

The Spaniard was sacked by Arsenal at the end of November, just 18 months after he was chosen to replace Arsene Wenger as manager. Emery, who was eventually replaced by Mikel Arteta, had failed to guide Arsenal to a win in his final seven games in charge.

Reports had claimed that Emery’s relationship with several key players had come under strain during his final months at Arsenal, and the 48-year-old admits he was unhappy with how some members of the squad were behaving.

‘Arsenal was a club on a downward slope for two years before I arrived,’ Emery said in an interview with France Football.





‘We stopped this fall and even began to rebuild the club with the Europa League final and fifth place in the league, only one point off of Tottenham despite the fact that we took just one point in our final five matches.

‘We had Champions League qualification in our grasp and it went wrong in the end. ‘But it was a good season and we had this notion of continuing to improve.

‘But we lost our four captains: [Laurent] Koscielny, [Petr] Cech, [Aaron] Ramsey and [Nacho] Monreal. They were personalities that we missed this season to stay on the right track.

‘And some players did not have a good attitude and asked for more than what they were giving back.

‘Taking all of that into account, we needed time to succeed with our transition to a new Arsenal which is what I wanted.’