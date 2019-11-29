<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal Football Club has sacked Unai Emery as head coach for poor performance.

Arsenal’s 2-1 Europa League loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night was the final straw for club chiefs, culminating in the club’s worst run of results for 27 years.

Emery replaced Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018 but has lasted just 18 months.

Former star player of the club, Freddie Ljungberg will be in charge as a caretaker, starting with Sunday’s game against Norwich.

Ljungberg can only be in charge till February 2020 because he does not have the required coaching qualification.

The north London club side made the announcement on it’s official website on Friday.

“We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team,” the statement said.

Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board, Josh Kroenke said: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”

Arsenal, who will take on Norwich on Sunday, are winless in seven games and sit eight points off fourth-placed Chelsea.