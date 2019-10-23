<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unai Emery reveals why he blames Nicolas Pepe for Arsenal 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United in the Premier League encounter at Bramall Lane on Monday night.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international who moves to Emirate Stadium for a club-record fee from Lille had the best chance to score in the first-half after a pin-point cross was drilled in by Sead Kolasinac which resultant effort was fired off-target before Lys Mousset nets the winner of the clash.

Former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla manager Emery admitted that Pepe miss would have been the turning point in the game in the Premier League fixture against Sheffield United.

He said: “That was the key I think because if that [Pepe’s chance] goes in – they are the team in the Premier League who have conceded least goals with Liverpool, seven only,”

“And if they score the first goal then defensively they are very strong and they defended very well in the second half.”

“It’s not easy to create the chances, but I think we controlled the ball more in the [better] positions. I think we deserved more. I don’t think we deserved to lose the match, but I appreciate [Sheffield United’s] work and I appreciate they are here with their supporters.”

Arsenal will now turn their attention to Europa League on Thursday when they host Vitória Sport Clube at the Emirates Stadium before welcoming Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.