



Unai Emery is set to be announced as the new coach of LaLiga side Villarreal, ESPN reports.

The Spaniard’s last job was at Arsenal, where he was fired last November, following a run of poor results and performances.

It is believed he has been in talks with Villarreal for a few months.

An announcement is imminent in the next few days and Emery is expected to sign a three-year contract.





The 48-year-old who has also coached Valencia and Sevilla in Spain, considered a number of options since leaving the Emirates.

Emery held discussions about a return to the Premier League as well as a move to Italy’s Serie A, before deciding on a return to LaLiga.

Villarreal finished fifth in LaLiga and have qualified for the Europa League.

Emery replaces coach Javi Calleja.