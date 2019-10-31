<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, has explained why he subbed off Mesut Ozil during their Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool.

The Spaniard handed Ozil his first start in over a month at Anfield.

The German impressed for the Gunners, playing a crucial role in two of their five goals.

Arsenal fans reacted badly to his 65th-minute substitution, but Emery says it was decided before the match.

Asked about Ozil’s performance and surprising substitution, Emery told reporters: “He played very well. He used his skills to help the team and was always positive.

“The substitution was decided before the match so he didn’t get tired.”