Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, has explained why he subbed off Mesut Ozil during their Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool.

The Spaniard handed Ozil his first start in over a month at Anfield.

The German impressed for the Gunners, playing a crucial role in two of their five goals.

Arsenal fans reacted badly to his 65th-minute substitution, but Emery says it was decided before the match.

Asked about Ozil’s performance and surprising substitution, Emery told reporters: “He played very well. He used his skills to help the team and was always positive.

“The substitution was decided before the match so he didn’t get tired.”