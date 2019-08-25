<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal manager Unai Emery heaped praises on his youngsters following the 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at the Anfield.

Emery believes the youngsters will grow and learn from the defeat going forward.

Emery said, “I think we showed character and also the impact from Lucas Torreira with Alex Lacazette and Micki was good. Also some players today made one step ahead like [Joe] Willock, and I also think it was a good match for [Nicolas] Pepe and Matteo [Guendouzi].

[Dani] Ceballos today struggled more than last week, but this is one more experience for him. We need to be realistic but also confident in each training and the next match.

“Now we need to show how we can be different with other teams. Really, I think now we have reduced the difference with Liverpool over the 90 minutes. We’ve reduced the difference from last year, but at the moment it’s not enough. I think we can be positive.”

Arsenal will welcome their fellow London rival Totten Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Sunday.