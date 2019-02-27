



Arsenal manager Unai Emery has expressed relief with the return of Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, to the Gunners fold ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

Iwobi returned to training on Tuesday after sustaining a knock in Sunday’s game against Southampton which made Emery pull him out for Gabonese international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the second half.

An excited Emery told reporters that he was looking forward to the former Arsenal U-21 captain doing more tonight even though he admitted that he has created a lot of attacking moments and opening for his colleagues.

”I am very happy and I think he is working a lot to improve and he has energy, he has quality, he has things to improve. But he can do that.

“We have to be demanding with him and he himself be demanding to improve the things that he can get better at in his qualities.

”When he’s getting into the attacking third, into the box, to be calm to decide the last action with assists and scoring more.

“But he is giving us a lot of attacking moments and opening space for other players when they are arriving to the ball,” Emery submitted.