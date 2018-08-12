Unai Emery has claimed that Danny Welbeck has been trying out at left-back to good effect during Arsenal’s training this week.

The Gunners host Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday in Emery’s first competitive match in charge and the new boss has been dealing with a defensive headache.

With orthodox full-backs Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal both unavailable for the visit of Pep Guardiola’s men, Emery has seemingly been forced to get creative.

Welbeck, who has struggled to nail down a starting spot during his time at the Emirates, had been linked with a move away for much of the summer, with the 27-year-old’s versatility often going against him when trying to cement a regular position.

Emery, however, has apparently found a short-term use for the maligned forward, stating that the England international has performed well in defence during training.

“Danny Welbeck is one of the players who has a multi-position possibility,” the manager said ahead of City’s visit.

“Right-winger, left-winger, striker, and also yesterday he worked with us at left-back – his performance was good! I like this spirit. To help positions across the team with positive spirit.”

While Welbeck had been slated for a summer move, Emery had suggested that only David Ospina, Carl Jenkinson and Joel Campbell will be allowed to look for a new club before the end of the non-English transfer windows.

Indeed, the Spanish boss has urged Welbeck to show fans the greatest season of his career to date as Arsenal look to reassert themselves as a power in the English top flight.

“I said to him [Welbeck] when he arrived back with us after the holidays that I want the best performances of his career – and to work hard for that,” he said.

“We’ll be helping him improve his quality this year – more goals, more assists, working to help when we need quick pressing against the opposition.

“For me it’s clear. The transfer window is closed and our players will stay with us.”