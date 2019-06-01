<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unai Emery has been discussing a move to Arsenal with Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier for a month.

That’s according to RMC Sport, who report that Meunier is interested in being reunited with his former PSG boss in London and may have already received a provisional contract offer from the Gunners.

The Belgian international is said to have spoken to Emery on numerous occasions in recent weeks and as soon as he agrees terms with Arsenal, the Premier League club will lodge an official bid with PSG.

Another source – Paris United – add that the Ligue 1 champions want €30m for Meunier, who still has a year left to run on his contract.

But Arsenal are reportedly hoping to whittle that fee down to closer to €20m, and there are suggestions they could still face competition from Manchester United for the 27-year-old’s signature.

With neither club able to offer the carrot of Champions League football next season, it could come down to which one is prepared to offer the most money.

And with Arsenal having to work with a tight budget following their Europa League final defeat, they could find themselves quickly outmuscled by the club from Old Trafford.