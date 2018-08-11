Unai Emery has ruled out the possibility of Egyptian international Mohamed Elneny leaving Arsenal this European summer.

While the English transfer window closed this past Thursday, teams in the Premier League could still ship players out before the European transfer period concludes at the end of the month.

Elneny, who joined Arsenal in 2016, has been linked with a move away from the London club, after new manager Emery brought in Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi to bolster their midfield ranks.

However, Emery has confirmed Elneny is staying at Arsenal, as he explained that only Carl Jenkinson, David Ospina and Joel Campbell are in line to leave the club before September.

“Today, we had a meeting with the players to close all the possibilities to leave or come with more players,” Emery said.

“We only have three players: Carl Jenkinson, David Ospina, and Joel Campbell, with the possibility to leave.

“But the other players are with us and we are going to work at the Emirates the day before the match with all the players,” he added.

Elneny was a prominent player for Egypt at the 2018 World Cup, but has struggled to win a first-team place at Arsenal ever since joining from FC Basel.

The 26-year-old has also represented Cairo club El Mokawloon in his senior club career. He will hope to win a place in Arsenal’s team for their opening Premier League match of the 2018/19 season at home to champions Manchester City tomorrow evening.