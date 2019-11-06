<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unai Emery has confirmed that Granit Xhaka is no longer one of Arsenal’s captains after his outburst at fans 10 days ago.

Xhaka was seen telling fans at the Emirates to “fuck off” after he was jeered when leaving the pitch during their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Emery then left the Switzerland international out of the squad for Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Wolves this weekend, saying that the midfielder was not in the right mental state to play.

And now, in a media conference ahead of their Europa League game this week, the coach has revealed that Xhaka has been stripped of the armband after just a few months in the role.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be the new captain.