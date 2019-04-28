<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ red card during their 3-0 defeat to Leicester City killed off their chances of getting anything from the game on Sunday.

The result saw the Gunners slip to a third straight loss and miss the chance to climb back into the Premier League’s top four.

Jamie Vardy continued his hot streak against the Gunners with his late brace making it eight goals in his last nine games against them.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring after Maitland-Niles’ first-half dismissal.

“We worked, we prepared our game plan, 11 v 11 the match was going like we prepared.

“For me, the first yellow card for [Maitland-Niles] is not for me, it has affected our game plan a lot. One player less is difficult.

“Today the condition [for losing] is the red card.

“We will continue, we will not look at the table, the Europa League is a big motivation for us to win it,” Emery told Sky Sports after the game.